Saudi Arabia halts Haj travel amid coronavirus outbreak

Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a new viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage. The extraordinary decision bars foreigners from travelling to the holy city of Mecca and Medina.
The decision shows the nagging worry about the outbreak potentially spreading into Saudi Arabia, whose oil-rich monarchy stakes its legitimacy on protecting Islam's holy sites.
The nation hardest-hit by the coronavirus is Iran, where 19 people have died. Experts are concerned Iran may be underreporting cases and deaths. In Bahrain, which confirmed 33 cases on Thursday, the authorities have halted all flights to Iraq and Lebanon.
It has separately extended a 48-hour ban over flights from Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, through which infected travellers reached the island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia.
DECISIVE POINT: Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has declared that the new coronavirus epidemic was at a "decisive point."
IRANIAN VP DOWN: Iranian Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive for novel coronavirus, state media reported on Thursday evening. Schools, universities, and other education centres have been temporarily shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.
119 INDIANS RETURN: Meanwhile, a special flight carrying 119 Indians and five foreigners, who were on board the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, landed in New Delhi.
The MEA said that all the evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the special facility set up by the Indian Army in Manesar.