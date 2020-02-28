Saudi Arabia halts Haj travel amid coronavirus outbreak

Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a new viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage. The extraordinary decision bars foreigners from travelling to the holy city of Mecca and Medina.

The decision shows the nagging worry about the outbreak potentially spreading into Saudi Arabia, whose oil-rich monarchy stakes its legitimacy on protecting Islam's holy sites.

The nation hardest-hit by the coronavirus is Iran, where 19 people have died. Experts are concerned Iran may be underreporting cases and deaths. In Bahrain, which confirmed 33 cases on Thursday, the authorities have halted all flights to Iraq and Lebanon.