Coronavirus Outbreak: Russia records over 2,000 cases in just one day

On Sunday, Russia confirmed that it had reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases during past 24 hours bringing total number of cases to 15,770, reported local Russian media.
So far Russia has reported 130 deaths, as week-long surge in new infections continues.
Hospitals in Moscow have seen an infux of COVID-19 patients with several ambulances queued up outside the hospital waiting to drop off the patients.
Russia has been in lockdown for nearly two weeks now in order to contain the spread of the virus.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
