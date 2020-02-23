Clint Eastwood supports Michael Bloomberg

Clint Eastwood, the iconic actor and director who infamously delivered a speech to an empty chair at the 2012 Republican convention, is endorsing Michael Bloomberg for president and not Donald Trump, whom he supported four years ago.

In a wide-ranging interview, the 89-year-old multiple Oscar winner told The Wall Street Journal that while he appreciates some of the good that Trump has done, he laments the bad and the ugly nature of today's “ornery” politics in America. Trump should act “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names,” said Eastwood, who endorsed the brash billionaire over Hillary Clinton in 2016.