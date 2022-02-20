e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Civil war rages in Yemen, army claims 'over 150' Houthi rebels killed

A stark warning from international charity group Oxfam on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, said a yearlong battle over the strategic Yemeni city of Marib has displaced about 100,000 people and underscored how the fighting has worsened an already dire humanitarian situation
IANS
A Yemeni fighter backed by the Saudi-led coalition fires his weapon during clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara frontline near Marib, Yemen | AP

A Yemeni fighter backed by the Saudi-led coalition fires his weapon during clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara frontline near Marib, Yemen | AP

Advertisement

Sanaa (Yemen): At least 156 Houthi militants were killed in battles with the Yemen government army in the past two days in the northern province of Hajjah, military sources said.

The battle raged on in Harad city near the Saudi border and the adjacent Abs district.

"A total of 106 militants were killed on Friday in a battle with the government armed forces in Harad," one of the sources told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

"Dozens of vehicles of the Houthi militia were also bombed by the coalition airstrikes," the source added, referring to the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government army.

The battle in Harad erupted days after the Houthi militia drove the government army out of the city, killing more than 60 soldiers and wounding 140 others, according to the military sources.

In Abd district, the Yemeni troops backed by the coalition warplanes repelled on February 17 an attempted advance of the Houthi militia towards the positions of the Yemeni army.

"Fifty Houthis were killed on the spot and dozens of the militants wounded," another military source on the frontline of the Bani Hasan area told Xinhua.

"The army also shot down 10 bomb-laden drones," he added.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

ALSO READ

US to send fighter jets, warships to support UAE following Yemen-Houthi attacks US to send fighter jets, warships to support UAE following Yemen-Houthi attacks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Advertisement