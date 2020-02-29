China's economic and social progress in 2019: Facts and figures

BEIJING: The Chinese economy thrived amid mounting internal and external risks and challenges with major economic targets well met in 2019, fostering social development.

Here are some related facts and figures from the National Bureau of Statistics:

GDP grew 6.1 percent year on year to hit 99.09 trillion yuan (about 14.14 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2019, while the per capita GDP reached 70,892 yuan.

New economic drivers continued to grow, with the tertiary industry accounting for 53.9 percent of GDP. Consumer spending contributed 57.8 percent to GDP growth.