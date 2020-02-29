China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,835, more than 79,251 infected

Beijing: The death toll from coronavirus in China has mounted to 2,835, officials said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases has increased to 79,251, Sputnik quoted state health committee as saying.

"The state health committee received from 31 provinces (areas, cities of central subordination) information about 79,251 confirmed cases of infection with the new type of coronavirus, including 37,414 people who are currently sick (7,664 are in serious condition), 39,002 people were discharged from hospitals, 2,835 died," the committee said.