China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,788, more than 78,800 infected

452 more suspected cases were reported on Thursday, said the commission. On Thursday, 3,622 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 394 to 7,952. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 78,824 by the end of Thursday, and 2,788 people had died of the disease.

The commission added that 2,308 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 36,117 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery. The commission said 656,054 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 10,525 were discharged from medical observation Thursday, with 65,225 others still under medical observation.

By the end of Thursday, 93 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 32 in Taiwan including one death. Twenty six patients in Hong Kong, eight in Macao and six in Taiwan had been discharged from hospital after recovery.