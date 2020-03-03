China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,943, more than 80,151 infected

Beijing: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen to 2,943, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 80,151.

Chinese health authorities reported 125 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 31 deaths on the Chinese mainland, Xinhua reported.

All the deaths were in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, 129 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Also on Monday, 2,742 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 304 to 6,806.