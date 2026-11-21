China-Pakistan Military Partnership Raises Two-Front War Risk For India, Warns US Panel | File Pics

Washington, DC: The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) report has warned that China’s deepening military partnership with Pakistan is heightening the risk of a two-front security challenge for India, while urging Washington to expand operational defence ties with New Delhi in the Indian Ocean.

In a chapter titled "China’s Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific," the congressional commission said Beijing’s growing security backing for Islamabad has made a two-front scenario an increasingly pressing concern for India.

Pointing to the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict in which India conducted Operation Sindoor after Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 26 innocents, the report assessed that the episode showed how China could bolster Pakistan during a crisis without entering hostilities directly, complicating Indian planning for any future clash with Pakistan.

According to the commission, Beijing views India’s rise as a strategic challenge and uses military, economic, and maritime pressure to constrain it. At the same time, the panel noted that India is one of the few nations with the demographic, economic, military, and geographic scale to shape the long-term balance of power with China, while cautioning that New Delhi pursues its own strategic interests and "strategic autonomy," meaning closer US-India ties will not automatically align with every broader American objective.

According to the commission, India is one of the few powers outside the US alliance system with the demographic, economic, military, and geographic scale to materially affect the long-term competition with China. Highlighting India’s standing as the world’s most populous nation, largest democracy, a nuclear-armed state, and a country with one of the world’s largest militaries, the panel noted that New Delhi shares a 2,100-mile contested border with Beijing and sits astride key Indian Ocean sea lanes that carry much of China’s energy and trade.

While the Western Pacific remains the primary geographic arena of U.S.-China rivalry, the USCC assessed that India presents Beijing with another strategic challenge on land and at sea. At the same time, the commission noted that Beijing views India’s rise as a strategic challenge and applies military, economic, and maritime pressure to constrain it, while emphasising that India’s rivalry with China stems from its own strategic interests and commitment to "strategic autonomy", not from alignment with Washington.

For the United States, the panel said, a stronger India could help shape a more favourable Asian balance of power while offering a significant alternative to Chinese manufacturing and supply chains, even as closer US-India ties do not automatically mean alignment on every broader American goal.

The report also stated that China’s expanding naval and surveillance footprint is beginning to test India’s longstanding strategic advantages in the Indian Ocean and add operational strain on Indian forces. It said Beijing is developing infrastructure and logistical support for more sustained naval deployments while Chinese naval, surveillance, and research vessels operate closer to India and vital sea lanes.

The panel further contended that China is applying elements of its South China Sea approach to the Indian Ocean, citing historic rights and renaming undersea features, in ways that could lay groundwork for more assertive moves or potential jurisdictional claims.

To counter Beijing’s regional pressure and expand strategic alignment, the USCC recommended that Congress direct the US Secretary of Defence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to work with their Indian counterparts to strengthen undersea and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean.

Specifically, the commission urged moving beyond periodic military exercises toward sustained operational coordination, including regular intelligence and surveillance sharing, joint tracking of Chinese naval and submarine movements, and improved maritime threat-response procedures.

It also recommended establishing an Indo-American Strategic Leadership Exchange Program to build long-term ties among emerging defence, government, business, and academic leaders from both countries.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective.

This comes as the two leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders "reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties." Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."

PM Modi also stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations and underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.

"The two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," the MEA said.

Xi, during the meeting, said China and India should view their relationship from a strategic perspective while keeping the long-term development of bilateral ties in mind. He said that although the two countries are different, they have been able to "support and help each other to achieve common development."

Xi also highlighted the shared position of India and China as the world's most populous countries and members of the Global South, saying the two countries have important responsibilities in advancing a shared future for humanity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!