Florida: Woman Allegedly Glues Dollar Bills To Goat's Fur, Releases It On Busy Road | X

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in Florida for allegedly subjecting a goat to animal cruelty after a disturbing video showing the animal roaming the streets with dollar bills attached to its body went viral on social media. The goat was later hit by a vehicle and died.

The accused, identified as Alianne De La Caridad Trista, was taken into custody nearly two weeks after the incident, Hialeah Police announced on Friday. She is facing one count of aggravated animal cruelty resulting in death.

Viral Video Shows Goat Walking With Money Attached To Its Body

The incident came to light on October 30, when footage of a goat wandering freely on the streets of Hialeah, Florida, with US dollar bills attached to its fur began circulating online.

According to an arrest warrant, Trista allegedly uploaded videos on her Instagram stories showing her using a hot glue gun to stick dollar bills directly onto the animal's body. Another video reportedly showed her releasing the goat onto a busy road near Westland Mall, exposing it to moving traffic.

Several people who came across the social media posts alerted the police. Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Trista appeared to be laughing in the videos and referred to the goat as a "cursed goat".

Goat Found Dead Near Palmetto Expressway

The animal was subsequently struck by a vehicle on October 31. Police officers responding to the incident near an entrance ramp of the Palmetto Expressway the following morning discovered the goat lying dead, covered in money and blood, with a rope around its neck.

According to the arrest warrant, a witness informed investigators that a white pickup truck had hit the animal. Business surveillance footage reportedly supported the account of the collision.

However, detectives have not established any connection between Trista and the pickup truck or its driver.

Police Issue Strong Warning Against Animal Cruelty

Following Trista's arrest, the Hialeah Police Department acknowledged the assistance of multiple agencies, including US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Reiterating its stance on animal abuse, the police department said, "The Hialeah Police Department wants to make one message unmistakably clear to our community: We take acts of animal cruelty seriously, and we were never going to let this slide."

It further warned, "Those who mistreat defenseless animals in our city will be held accountable."

The investigation is currently ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the goat's death.