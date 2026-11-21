Iran Claims 58th US MQ-9 Reaper Drone Shootdown Over Strait Of Hormuz Using New Advanced Air Defence System Amid Rising Tensions | Video | IANS (Representational Image)

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that its Aerospace Force intercepted and shot down a US military MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a newly deployed advanced air defence system.

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The operation marked the 58th MQ-9 drone shot down by Iranian forces, Press TV reported, citing a statement issued by the IRGC.

The IRGC said the drone was targeted and destroyed by an advanced air defence system operated by its Aerospace Force, without providing further details about the circumstances of the interception.

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Iranian authorities have repeatedly maintained that they closely monitor military and aerial activities over the strategically important waterway and would respond firmly to any violation of the country's airspace.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used by the US military for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeted strikes.

The latest claim comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Iranian officials warning against any renewed military confrontation.

On Thursday, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran was prepared for all possible military scenarios and would not accept an extended conflict or an indefinite situation of neither war nor peace.

"We do not accept a situation of neither war nor peace," Mohebbi said, adding that the conflict would either be settled on the battlefield or the United States would have to accept Iran's conditions, Press TV reported.

He also highlighted improvements in Iran's indigenous air defence capabilities, stating that the country had developed at least three new defence systems following the 12-day war.

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"Our colleagues in the IRGC Aerospace Force worked around the clock on designing and manufacturing new defence systems. Fortunately, today we have developed not just one system, but at least three new systems in this field," he said.

The latest announcement follows an earlier claim by the IRGC on November 15 that its forces had targeted a US air defence radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain using six drones.

Meanwhile, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified following reports of oil tankers catching fire after striking naval mines in restricted maritime areas. Iranian naval forces have warned shipping operators against entering designated restricted zones.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)