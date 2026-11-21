Violence erupted in Bangladesh's Narail district after the killing of two leaders affiliated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), with dozens of houses and shops allegedly vandalised and set on fire in a suspected retaliatory attack. The incidents took place on Friday, in the Bendar Char area of Kalia upazila, amid escalating political tensions between BNP supporters and activists allegedly linked to the banned Awami League.

Reports on the extent of the damage vary, with some putting the number of affected houses and structures at 15–20, while others estimate that 50–60 residential structures belonging to around 20–25 families were targeted. Several shops at Bardia Bazar were also reportedly vandalised and set ablaze.

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Two BNP-Affiliated Leaders Killed In Attack On Motorcycle Rally

The violence followed an attack on a motorcycle procession organised by BNP and its affiliated organisations in Kalia on the evening of Wednesday, November 18.

The procession, which included members of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Krishak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), was reportedly held to protest alleged violence and arson by activists of the banned Awami League.

The rally came under attack near Bot Tola in Bendar Char. According to reports, the assailants allegedly attacked participants using sticks, knives and machetes before setting around eight to 10 motorcycles on fire.

Two BNP-affiliated leaders sustained serious injuries in the attack and later died while being taken for medical treatment. They were identified as Shahin Molla, a local Krishak Dal leader, and Sohel Molla, the general secretary of the Kalia upazila unit of JASAS.

Several other people were also reportedly injured in the incident.

Houses Linked To Awami League Leaders Targeted, Shops Set Ablaze

Following the deaths, an agitated crowd reportedly took to the streets on Friday afternoon and targeted properties allegedly associated with Awami League leaders and supporters in the area.

Among the properties targeted were the ancestral residence of former Narail-1 MP Kabirul Haque Mukti and the house of former Kalia municipality mayor Fakir Mushfiqur Rahman Liton.

Several residential structures and shops at Bardia Bazar were reportedly vandalised before being set on fire.

According to police, the crowd included relatives of the two deceased leaders and other local residents. The damage estimates have varied across reports, with differences between figures provided by local authorities and those reported by residents and other sources.

Fire Service Faces Difficulty Reaching Affected Areas

The fire service reportedly faced difficulties reaching the affected locations after roads were blocked by felled trees. By the time firefighters arrived, several of the fires had already subsided.

The scale of the destruction prompted additional security deployment in the area to prevent further violence.

Police subsequently said the situation had been brought under control, while investigations into both the killing of the BNP-affiliated leaders and the subsequent arson attacks remained underway.

Two Arrested In Connection With Attack On BNP Leaders

Meanwhile, police reportedly arrested two individuals, identified as Disha Biswas and Rakib Biswas, in connection with the attack on the motorcycle procession that resulted in the deaths of the two BNP-affiliated leaders.

The incident has further heightened political tensions in Bangladesh, where clashes, arson attacks and retaliatory violence have been reported amid continuing friction involving the banned Awami League and BNP supporters.

Authorities are investigating the sequence of attacks and the extent of the property damage. The exact number of affected households and the responsibility for the violence are yet to be conclusively established.