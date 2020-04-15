China agrees on clinical trials of two COVID-19 vaccines

China has begun clinical trials of two possible vaccines against the novel coronavirus, it was reported on Tuesday.

The two inactivated vaccine prototypes have been developed using pathogenic micro-organisms that have been killed through the physical or chemical process, Efe news reported.

The first prototype, which received its license on Sunday to proceed with clinical trials, have been developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, along with China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The second was the result of a joint venture of several companies headed by Beijing-based firm Sinovac Research and Development Co., Ltd.

The firm is a subsidiary of Sinovac Biotech which also worked on a vaccine against the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003.