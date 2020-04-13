China reports highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks

China has reported 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in recent weeks, now reports have surfaced saying that the country has reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks.

As per a report by Reuters, a total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 cases were reported on March 5.

According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), on Monday that 98 of the new cases were imported involving people entering China from another country, a new record and up from 97 a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic cases fell to 61 from 63 a day earlier. A total of 1,378 imported and 1,064 asymptomatic cases, as well as ten local infections, have been reported.