Chile: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits off coast

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Manipur's Noney | File Photo

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the coast of Central Chile on Thursday.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at 11:03 p.m., according to the NCS. (IST).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 30-03-2023, 23:03:12 IST, Lat: -35.66 & Long: -73.05, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Off Coast of Central, Chile,” tweeted the NCS.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Previous earthquake

On March 22, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck 519 km southeast of Iquique, Chile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Iquique is a coastal city in northern Chile, to the west of the Atacama Desert.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 204 km and occurred at 21:30:31 IST. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 21:30:31 IST, Lat: -23.47 & Long: -66.51, Depth: 204 Km, Location: 519km SE of Iquique, Chile."