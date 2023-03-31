Chile: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits off coast

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the coast of Central Chile on Thursday.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at 11:03 p.m., according to the NCS. (IST).
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 30-03-2023, 23:03:12 IST, Lat: -35.66 & Long: -73.05, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Off Coast of Central, Chile,” tweeted the NCS.
Previous earthquake
On March 22, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck 519 km southeast of Iquique, Chile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Iquique is a coastal city in northern Chile, to the west of the Atacama Desert.
According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 204 km and occurred at 21:30:31 IST. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 21:30:31 IST, Lat: -23.47 & Long: -66.51, Depth: 204 Km, Location: 519km SE of Iquique, Chile."
