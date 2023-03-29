 Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Kabul
Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Kabul

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Kabul

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 85 kilometres East of Kabul in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to National Center (NCS) for Seismology.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

National Center (NCS) for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2023, 05:49:06 IST, Lat: 34.45 & Long: 70.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km E of Kabul, Afghanistan." Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometres South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km. The epicentre was detected at 36.345degN and 69.912degE respectively.

Afghanistan's Jurm earthquake

Last week, an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude jolted the country killing at least two and injuring many. The earthquake's epicentre was in Jurm area of the country.

The quake rocked Pakistan and parts of India as well. At least nine persons were killed in Pakistan.

