Chaos Erupts As Giant 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Opens Near Hospital In Bangkok, Swallows Cars - VIDEO

Road collapse near Vajira Hospital in Bangkok | X/@RT_com

Bangkok: A Giant sinkhole, approximately 50 metres deep, appeared near a hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday at around 7:00 AM, swallowing cars and electricity poles. Authorities have since sealed off the area.

The incident occurred on Samsen Road in the capital and has been linked to the construction of a nearby railway station.

A video of the incident has surfaced and gone viral on social media. It shows traffic coming to a halt as the sinkhole opens up in front of Vajira Hospital.

Water can be seen gushing from pipes that were torn apart by the impact, while live electricity cables hang dangerously in the air.

One car is shown being completely swallowed by the sinkhole, its engine still running, while another vehicle is left teetering on the edge.

Patients from the hospital, along with residents of nearby apartments, were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were caused because of the sinkhole as confired by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

Authorities have also cut electricity and water in the area. Chadchart said relevant authorities are working to fix the hole as early as possible.

The incident comes amid heavy rainfall in Bangkok, caused by Super Typhoon Ragasa, which is expected to approach the Mekong Delta in the coming days.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in Bangkok between Tuesday to Thursday.