 Canada: Thousands Protest In Downtown Toronto, Demanding Justice For Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCanada: Thousands Protest In Downtown Toronto, Demanding Justice For Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface

Canada: Thousands Protest In Downtown Toronto, Demanding Justice For Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface

Canadians of Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, and Jewish origin gathered in Downtown Toronto. People in the protest held in Downtown Toronto were seen chanting, "We want justice - Bangladesh Bangladesh".

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

Toronto: Thousands of Canadians staged a protest on Sunday across downtown Toronto to stand in solidarity against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Communities Come Together To Demand Justice For Hindus In Bangladesh

FPJ Shorts
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
100 Food Dishes Served To Andhra Couple In Kakinada During Visit To Wife's Maternal Home; Visuals Viral
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
'Tom & Jerry Is Violence': Akshay Kumar Believes Popular Cartoon Is NOT Comedy, Says He Lifts Action Scenes From It
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
OYO Raises ₹1,457 Crore In Latest Funding Round Before Much Awaited IPO
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai
'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Canadians of Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, and Jewish origin gathered in Downtown Toronto. People in the protest held in Downtown Toronto were seen chanting, "We want justice - Bangladesh Bangladesh".

The protesters urged the Canadian Government to press the Dhaka Government to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

Read Also
US: Massive Protest Erupts Outside White House Over Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals...
article-image

One of the protesters lamented that they also sent emails to the Bangladeshi mosques in Toronto, but they have not responded yet.

"We have also sent emails to Bangladeshi mosques in Toronto. So far, we have not heard any response from them, maybe we will, maybe they are busy because of the weekend," he said, adding, "Whatever is happening in Bangladesh, is to their own brothers..."

The protester further said that the community has gathered in an unprecedented number, which is a good sign.

Read Also
UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus...
article-image

"We would love if they would also stand in solidarity. The community is here in unprecedented numbers which is a good sign. What is disappointing is the involvement of Canadian politics. They are disproportionately not listening to us after emails, tweets, and calls...," he stressed.

Moreover, the community leaders showed their concerns over attacks on Hindus.

PM Modi Calls For Safety & Protection Of Minorities In Bangladesh

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for the "safety and protection" of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh in a message on X on Thursday.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security, and development," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Read Also
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Extended Stay In India Under Visa Category, Not Asylum: Sources
article-image

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been fleeing to neighbouring India to escape the violence.

Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population, have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party, which has faced backlash following violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Will Return Soon, Says Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina: Report

I Will Return Soon, Says Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina: Report

Canada: Thousands Protest In Downtown Toronto, Demanding Justice For Violence Against Hindus In...

Canada: Thousands Protest In Downtown Toronto, Demanding Justice For Violence Against Hindus In...

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

US VP Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Former President Donald Trump In Key Battleground States; New...

US VP Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Former President Donald Trump In Key Battleground States; New...

UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus...

UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus...