 UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface

UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals Surface

Protesters carried Bangladeshi flags and held posters with messages such as "Protect our temples in Bangladesh," "Hindu lives matter," and "We want justice."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

London: A large crowd gathered outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Saturday to protest the alleged violence against minority Hindus and other groups in Bangladesh following the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this week.

Protesters carried Bangladeshi flags and held posters with messages such as "Protect our temples in Bangladesh," "Hindu lives matter," and "We want justice."

FPJ Shorts
Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions Of Future Jobs'
Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions Of Future Jobs'
'Stop Judging': Jasmine Bhasin Pens Another Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Aly Goni
'Stop Judging': Jasmine Bhasin Pens Another Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Aly Goni
Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola
Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola
'Pakadke Maarna Chaiye': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar For Endorsing Pan Masala
'Pakadke Maarna Chaiye': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar For Endorsing Pan Masala

They chanted slogans demanding peace and equality amidst the recent surge in violence.

The demonstration included activists from various human rights organizations, members of the Bangladeshi diaspora, and Indian-American Hindu allies standing in solidarity with Bangladesh's Hindu community.

A Protestor Expresses Concern Over Helplessness Of Bangladeshi Hindus

Unadi, a protester from Bangladesh, expressed concern over the helplessness of Bangladeshi Hindus, saying that the majority population prevents them from speaking out against injustices.

"Our country became independent in 1971 so that all communities could live peacefully. But now, we are suffering from atrocities committed by the majority community," Unadi said.

Read Also
US: Massive Protest Erupts Outside White House Over Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh; Visuals...
article-image

He compared the situation in Bangladesh to other countries, noting that while governments around the world protect their minorities, the opposite is true in Bangladesh, forcing many to flee the country.

"The mentality of the people has to change so that we can live peacefully. In modern times like these, all communities must learn to coexist peacefully. We are all equals," he added.

A Protestor Highlights The Need For Equal Treatment Of All Communities

A protester from the Bengali Christian Association in the UK highlighted the need for equal treatment of all communities.

"I demand the interim government to amend the constitution, as it currently states that Bangladesh is a Muslim country. However, all communities fought for Bangladesh's independence, so the country belongs to everyone," she said.

Read Also
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Extended Stay In India Under Visa Category, Not Asylum: Sources
article-image

Another protester pointed out that Bangladeshi minorities are being forced to flee due to ongoing atrocities by the majority community.

"We are gathered here because, for the past five to six days, people in Bangladesh have been torturing and burning our houses. They cannot take our country from us, and they cannot deport us. We want to live safely and peacefully in our country. The violence against minorities must stop," he said.

Another protester shared that his home in Bangladesh had been looted and set on fire just days ago.

"My house was burned. A few days ago, many people looted our house," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Arrives In Nepal For 2-Day Official Visit

US VP Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Former President Donald Trump In Key Battleground States; New...

US VP Kamala Harris Surges Ahead Of Former President Donald Trump In Key Battleground States; New...

UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus...

UK: Massive Protest Erupts Outside Houses Of Parliament In London Condemning Violence Against Hindus...

India To Open Embassy In Timor-Leste: President Droupadi Murmu

India To Open Embassy In Timor-Leste: President Droupadi Murmu

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Inaugurates $110 Million India-Funded Water & Sanitation...

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Inaugurates $110 Million India-Funded Water & Sanitation...