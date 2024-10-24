 Canada PM Justin Trudeau Wants Fewer Foreign Temporary Workers In Country
Trudeau's announcement, if implemented fully, is likely to hit Indians trying to emigrate to Canada and even professionals who want to carve out a career in Canada.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
(File photo) Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is almost on a diplomatic warpath with India, said on Thursday that he plans to make companies in Canada hire 'Canadian workers first'. Trudeau made a post from his official Twitter handle on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the intent of his government.

It is worth noting that the post was made from his official, but personal, handle on X. At the time of publishing of this story, no such announcement was made from the official account of his office. Nor the handle reposted the post made from his personal handle.

Trudeau did not appear to give more details about his plan on social media.

Reuters said citing sources that there will be 395,000 new permanent residents in the country in 2025. The year next to that (2026), the estimation is 380,000. For 2027, the number is pegged at 365,000.

All these numbers are less than number of new permanent residents this year (485,000).

Relations between Canada and India are strained currently. The saga started last year when Trudeau accused Indian 'agents' of being involved in killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In a speech made in the Canadian parliament, Trudeau claimed that Canada had 'credible evidence' of this.

It has not provided any substantial evidence to India inspite of the latter making several requests. India has strongly denied Canadian accusations.

The souring of ties worsened in recent weeks after Canada said that India's former High Commissioner in Canada as well as several other diplomats were 'persons of interest' in a murder invetigation.

India reacted strongly and expelled six Canadian diplomats from India.

