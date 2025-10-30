Pakistan Says US Drones Behind Strikes On Afghanistan In Shocking Revelation

File Photo |

Istanbul: Pakistan has claimed that the recent peace talks with Afghanistan in Istanbul collapsed after four days of tense negotiations, due to Pakistan’s secret agreement allowing the United States to conduct drone operations from its territory.

Reportedly, the Afghan delegation walked away from the table after Islamabad admitted it “cannot break” its existing pact with Washington, which authorises the use of Pakistani airspace for US drone missions.

According to TOLO News, Kabul had pressed Islamabad for a written commitment to cease violations of Afghan airspace and to halt any foreign drone flights over Afghan territory. In exchange, the Afghan government was prepared to provide a reciprocal pledge, to ensure that anti-Pakistan militant groups, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), would not be allowed to operate from Afghan soil.

However, Pakistan reportedly refused to provide such assurances, citing its strategic security partnership with the United States.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, had accused India of orchestrating the breakdown of the Istanbul negotiations. Asif alleged that “the people in Kabul pulling the strings and staging the upper show are being controlled by New Delhi.”

The minister claimed that India is exploiting the situation to strain relations between Islamabad and Kabul and to derail regional peace efforts.

