 Pakistan Says US Drones Behind Strikes On Afghanistan In Shocking Revelation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Says US Drones Behind Strikes On Afghanistan In Shocking Revelation

Pakistan Says US Drones Behind Strikes On Afghanistan In Shocking Revelation

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, had accused India of orchestrating the breakdown of the Istanbul negotiations. Asif alleged that “the people in Kabul pulling the strings and staging the upper show are being controlled by New Delhi.”

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
File Photo |

Istanbul: Pakistan has claimed that the recent peace talks with Afghanistan in Istanbul collapsed after four days of tense negotiations, due to Pakistan’s secret agreement allowing the United States to conduct drone operations from its territory.

Reportedly, the Afghan delegation walked away from the table after Islamabad admitted it “cannot break” its existing pact with Washington, which authorises the use of Pakistani airspace for US drone missions.

According to TOLO News, Kabul had pressed Islamabad for a written commitment to cease violations of Afghan airspace and to halt any foreign drone flights over Afghan territory. In exchange, the Afghan government was prepared to provide a reciprocal pledge, to ensure that anti-Pakistan militant groups, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), would not be allowed to operate from Afghan soil.

Read Also
'Unacceptable': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Border Tensions With Afghanistan, Cross-Border Terrorism -...
article-image

However, Pakistan reportedly refused to provide such assurances, citing its strategic security partnership with the United States.

FPJ Shorts
Controversy Unfolds! Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Ultraedge Shows Faintest Spike During IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match; Video
Controversy Unfolds! Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Ultraedge Shows Faintest Spike During IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match; Video
Thane News: 24 Hours Water Cut Announced On November 1 & 2 | Know Which Area Will Be Affected
Thane News: 24 Hours Water Cut Announced On November 1 & 2 | Know Which Area Will Be Affected
Mumbai BJP Launches ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha’ To Gather Citizens’ Suggestions Ahead Of BMC Polls
Mumbai BJP Launches ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha’ To Gather Citizens’ Suggestions Ahead Of BMC Polls
Funny Moments! Shubman Gill & Arshdeep Singh Hilariously Troll Abhishek Sharma's Colorful Bag Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video
Funny Moments! Shubman Gill & Arshdeep Singh Hilariously Troll Abhishek Sharma's Colorful Bag Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, had accused India of orchestrating the breakdown of the Istanbul negotiations. Asif alleged that “the people in Kabul pulling the strings and staging the upper show are being controlled by New Delhi.”

The minister claimed that India is exploiting the situation to strain relations between Islamabad and Kabul and to derail regional peace efforts.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Pakistan have resumed peace talks in Istanbul.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Do Wish': US Vice President JD Vance Hopes His Hindu Wife Usha Converts To Christianity - VIDEO

'I Do Wish': US Vice President JD Vance Hopes His Hindu Wife Usha Converts To Christianity - VIDEO

Pakistan Says US Drones Behind Strikes On Afghanistan In Shocking Revelation

Pakistan Says US Drones Behind Strikes On Afghanistan In Shocking Revelation

'Unacceptable': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Border Tensions With Afghanistan, Cross-Border Terrorism -...

'Unacceptable': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Border Tensions With Afghanistan, Cross-Border Terrorism -...

Indian-Origin Businessman Killed In Canada After Confronting Man Urinating On His Car

Indian-Origin Businessman Killed In Canada After Confronting Man Urinating On His Car

US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing...

US President Donald Trump & China's Xi Jinping Agree On One-Year Rare Earth Supply Deal Amid Easing...