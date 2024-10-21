'Some Khalistani Extremists Are Deep Assets Of Canada Security Intelligence Service': Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Makes Shocking Claims; Watch Full Interview

Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma |

Ottawa [Canada]: Recalled Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, alleged that Khalistani extremists and terrorists are "deep assets" of Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

In an interview to Canada-based CTV News, Ambassador Verma, accused the Canadian government of "encouraging" Khalistani extremists."

"Khalistani extremists are being encouraged all the time. This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I'm not giving any evidence," the Ambassador said.

Khalistani extremists & terrorists are deep assets of Canadian Intel CSIS, says Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma



Video ctsy: Canadians TV channel, CTV pic.twitter.com/Hg7EEjZSUT — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 20, 2024

Verma further said that the the Canadian government must take his "core concerns seriously".

"We only want the Canadian regime of the day, government of the day to understand my core concerns sincerely rather than being bedfellows with those who are trying to challenge Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

" What happens in India will be decided by Indian Citizens. These Khalistani extremists are not Indian citizens, they are Canadian citizens and no country should allow its citizens to challenge the sovereignty of another nation," he added.

The Ambassador also denied all charges levelled against him by Ottawa in connection with the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Verma affirmed, "No evidence presented. Politically motivated."

"Let me see what concrete evidence she is talking (foreign minister Melanie Joy) about. As I am concerned, she is talking politically," he added.

Verma Denies Allegations Of Directing Individuals To Find Info On Nijjar

Ambassador Verma denied allegations of directing or coercing individuals to gather information on pro-Khalistani activists, including Nijjar.

"I as High Commissioner of India had never done anything of that kind," he stated.

He explained that monitoring pro-Khalistani elements in Canada is a matter of national interest, and his team gathers information through open sources.

"We read the newspapers, we read their statements, since we understand Punjabi, so we read their social media posts and try to infer from there," Verma clarified.

Watch Full Interview Here:

🎙️ Interview of Indian High Commissioner Mr.Sanjay Kumar Verma to Canadian TV.

~ INSECURE Justin Trudeau has BLOCKED this interview. You can't access it in India through Official link.



But, X does the Job. SPREAD IT.👌 pic.twitter.com/RIfBPSyfg5 — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) October 21, 2024

India Recalls 6 Diplomats Including Sanjay Kumar Verma

The Ambassador's assertion comes days after Canada labelled the High Commissioner and five other Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the killing of NIA designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, following which India issued a strong condemnation and recalled six diplomats including Verma.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.