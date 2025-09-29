 Canada Lists Lawrence Bishnoi Gang As Terrorist Entity
"Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code," read a press release of the Goverment of Canada.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Ottawa: Canada has listed Lawrence Bishnoi's Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, after calls from Conservative and NDP politicians.

Government of Canada press release

Government of Canada press release | X/@AdityaRajKaul

"As a now-listed entity, the Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a 'terrorist group' under Canada's Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment," the release added.

Further explaining the release said,"For example, it is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group. It is also an offence to directly or indirectly provide property knowing that it will be used by or benefit a terrorist group. The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act."

The release said that the move will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting crimes commited by the gang and making communities safer.

The listing bars Canadians from funding or aiding the gang. Earlier last year, the Canadian police accused India of using the Bishnoi gang to carry out murders and acts of extortion targeting Canadian citizens, particularly Khalistan supporters.

