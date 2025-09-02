Punjab News: 2 Aides Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Nabbed With 5 Pistols, 10 Magazines

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered five illegal weapons and 10 magazines from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that those arrested have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Moga and Gursewak Singh, of Ludhiana. The recovered weapons include four .32 bore country-made pistols and one .30 bore country-made pistol along with 10 magazines.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused are linked with the gang and are actively involved in furthering its criminal activities. They were nabbed during checking at a specially put up check-point by police on the basis of intel in Muktsar district.