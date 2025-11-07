Delhi Airport Snag: More Than 300 Flights Delayed Over Air Traffic Control Glitch, Authorities Working To Restore Systems | What We Know So Far

Delhi Airport Snag: Over 300 Flights Delayed Over Air Traffic Control Glitch, Authorities Working To Restore Systems | X/@PTI_News

New Delhi: Hundreds of passengers have been stranded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday, November 7, after over 300 flights were impacted due to a massive technical glitch. On Thursday, the airport’s central Air Traffic Control (ATC) system faced a technical issue.

Authorities are working to fix the glitch. IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air were among the worst-affected airlines by the snag. As per the Airports Authority of India (AAI), flight operations at the Delhi Airport are facing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control data.

Latest Updates:

Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest.

"We regret the disruption being experienced at IGIA due to a technical issue at ATC that is affecting flight operations. This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Long queues have been reported near boarding gates, and hundreds of passengers were waiting inside the airport terminals for flight updates.

Amid the technical glitch, air traffic controllers are preparing the flight plans manually with available data, which is a time-consuming process, and as a result, many flights are getting delayed, reported PTI, citing sources.

Information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that nearly 300 flights have been delayed at the airport, and the delay for departing flights is around 60 minutes at the Delhi airport.

Advisory By IndiGo:

IndiGo asked its customers to check the latest flight status before starting their journey. "The AMSS system issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at #Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored," the statement read.

"Customers with upcoming departures are advised to check the latest flight status before starting their journey bit.ly/2EjJGGT and to arrive at the airport a little earlier than usual to allow additional time for travel formalities. Our teams are available across counters and boarding gates to assist with any support required. Thank you for your understanding and patience," the statement added.

Advisory By Air India Services:

“A technical issue with Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Delhi has impacted flight operations across all airlines, including Air India Express services," a spokesperson of the airline said.

"Air India Express operates about 60 direct flights daily to 25 domestic destinations from Delhi Terminal 1 and four international flights from Terminal 3. Our teams are actively assisting guests at the airport and working closely with the authorities to minimise delays," the spokesperson added.

The airline asked the guests to check their flight status on airindiaexpress.com/flightstatus or the Air India Express mobile app before heading to the airport.

Possible Reason For The Technical Snag?

Some reports claimed that the technical glitch in the ATC system may be due to a targeted intrusion. The snag likely occurred due to the result of malware in automation software, reported News18, citing sources. Authorities are checking how ATC systems were targeted.