Call upon Bangladesh government to protect minorities, launch impartial probe into communal violence: UN Official

Dhaka: In the wake rising communal violence in the country, Mia Seppo, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh on Monday called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the protection of its minorities and an impartial probe in the incidents.

"We call upon the Government to ensure the protection of minorities and an impartial probe," tweeted Seppo.

Recent attacks on Hindus in🇧🇩 fueled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop. We call upon Government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant🇧🇩 — Mia Seppo (@MiaSeppo) October 18, 2021

Seppo said that the recent violence on Hindus, which are "fuelled by hate speech" on social media platforms are against the values of the Constitution and need to be stopped.

The spate of communal violence in Bangladesh:

The UN Resident Coordinator's statements came against the backdrop of rising communal violence in the country. On October 13, violence broke out after the reported desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla, propelling the government to deploy paramilitary forces in 20 districts to avert further trouble, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Protests broke across Bangladesh, demanding justice and protection for the religious minorities as extremists continued to attack the temples, Puja pavilions, business establishments and houses across the country.

Thousands of people from the Hindu community, students and teachers of Dhaka University, and other institutions on Monday blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital city to register their protest against the incidents.

Dhaka Tribune also reported the Protests held in Manikganj, Tangail and other districts demanding strict punishment for the fanatics.

A rights group informed that around 3,721 attacks were reported on the Hindu community in the country in the last nine years.

The data came from a major rights group, Ain o Salish Kendra which also ruled that 2021 has so far been the worst year in the past five years, Dhaka Tribune reported.

At least 1,678 cases of vandalism and arson attacks on Hindu temples, idols and worship places were reported in the same period Dhaka Tribune reported citing the report published online.

The rights activists also added that the figures did not represent the real picture as the media reports only the bigger incidents that comes to light.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:11 AM IST