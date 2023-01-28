e-Paper Get App
California: At least 3 killed, 4 injured in fourth mass shooting incident of the month

All three who died were travelling in a vehicle while the four injured were standing out on the road in Beverly Crest, Los Angeles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Representative PIC | AP
Yet another incident of shooting has come to light from California where at least three people have died and four injured in an incident at an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles. The fate of the gunmen is not clear yet.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest.

This is the fourth mass shooting attack in California this month.

All three who died were travelling in a vehicle while the four injured were standing out on the road. The identities of the deceased have not been released while the injured are said to be in critical condition in the hospital.

For the third straight year, the US in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

