California: 5 armed robbers loot convenience store in Oakland; CCTV footage emerges | Twitter video screengrab

California: In an undated viral video emerging from social media reportedly from Oakland, California, five armed youth are seen looting a convenience store.

Out of the five robbers, three are masked and all of them are dressed in black. They approach the cash counter and stand there for a while after which they point a gun at the cashier who opens up the cash tray and lets them take away the cash from it. All these robbers look very young.

Watch video here:

Robbers run away after seeing a customer walk-in

While four of the robbers loot the money from the cash tray, the fifth one climbs the billing desk from its side and grab holds of other items he has eyes on. He grab holds of whatever he can in his both hands.

After a while, a customer walks in from the door of the convenience store and the robbers run away. The customer who walked in the store can be heard asking something from the cashier who is seen dialling the police. The video was posted on social media on Wednesday. The exact date and time of the robbery is not known yet.