 California Governor Gavin Newsom Calls President Donald Trump’s National Guard Deployment In LA 'Dictatorial,' Escalating Immigration Protests
California National Guard troops were deployed in Los Angeles to help contain escalating protests over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, Reuters reported.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
California Governor Gavin Newsom (L) & US President Donald Trump (R) | X @CAgovernor & File Pic

Los Angeles: California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles as "purposefully inflammatory," saying President Donald Trump's order undermined state authority. "These are the acts of a dictator, not a President," he posted on X.

The third day of demonstrations saw federal agents clashing with protesters across the city, as tensions flared over ICE raids and detentions.

According to Reuters, the deployment--ordered by the White House--has triggered sharp backlash from California officials, who have called it unlawful and politically motivated.

Federal security agents confronted demonstrators in areas including Paramount, Compton, and downtown Los Angeles. Protesters, many waving Mexican flags, chanted slogans such as "ICE out of L.A.!"

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Marines at Camp Pendleton were on "high alert" and warned that active-duty troops could be mobilized if violence escalated.

Though the Trump administration cited Title 10 of the U.S. Code to justify the deployment, legal scholars and state officials questioned whether the federal government could bypass the governor's authority. The administration has not yet invoked the Insurrection Act, but said the Guard's role was limited to protecting federal buildings and personnel.

Los Angeles police declared several protests "unlawful assemblies," reporting that some demonstrators threw bottles and concrete at officers. The FBI offered a $50,000 reward after a federal officer was injured in Paramount. Mayor Karen Bass accused the Trump administration of deliberately inciting tensions, while also condemning violence from a small group of protesters.

The Department of Homeland Security reported around 1,000 "rioters" on Friday, though Reuters could not independently verify that figure. Immigration advocates said the enforcement operation also swept up legal residents and green card holders. Angelica Salas of CHIRLA said lawyers were denied access to those detained.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also criticized the U.S. for its raids, saying, "The phenomenon will not be addressed with violence, but through comprehensive reform."

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

