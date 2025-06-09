Israeli Forces Intercept Greta Thunberg's Gaza-Bound Ship, 'Freedom Flotilla' Says 'Crew Abducted' (VIDEO)

Israeli Forces Intercept Greta Thunberg's Gaza-Bound Ship, 'Freedom Flotilla' Says 'Crew Abducted' | X/ Rime Hasan

Tel Aviv: Israeli forces on Monday allegedly halted Greta Thunberg's Gaza-bound aid boat and detained the Swedish climate activist and her accomplices. Notably, The Freedom Flotilla Coalition had organised the voyage to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and protest Israel's blockade and military action in Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, in a statement on Telegram, announced that it had lost contact with the vessel Madleen. It alleged that the activists had been "kidnapped by Israeli forces" and released pre-recorded messages from them, reported The Associated Press.

"The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo - including baby formula, food and medical supplies - confiscated," it said in a statement.

Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent, was also among the volunteers on board. She has been barred from entering Israel because of her opposition to Israeli policies toward the Palestinians.

The crew was arrested in international waters. pic.twitter.com/ydjA9yZHSC — Rima Hassan (@RimaHas) June 9, 2025

Earlier, Israel had previously said that it would prevent the vessel from reaching Gaza and also called it a public relations stunt. Israel's Foreign Ministry, said, "the selfie yacht' of the celebrities is safely making its way to the shores of Israel". It had added that the passengers would return to their home countries and the aid would be delivered to Gaza through established channels.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also circulated footage of what seemed to be Israeli soldiers handing out sandwiches and water to the activists, who were wearing orange life vests.

The vessel set sail from Sicily a week ago. During its journey, the vessel also evacuated four migrants who had jumped overboard to avoid being detained by the Libyan coast guard, reported The Associated Press.

After two and a half-month total blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas, Israel started allowing some basic aid into Gaza last month. However, humanitarian workers have warned of famine unless the blockade is lifted and Israel ends its military offensive.

"I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible," Thunberg said in a pre-recorded message released after the ship was diverted.

"My name is Greta Thunberg and I am from Sweden. If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel." pic.twitter.com/Ku7QILHpfd — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) June 9, 2025

Israel and Egypt have imposed blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Critics of the blockade say it amounts to collective punishment of Gaza's roughly 2 million Palestinians.

Israel sealed Gaza off from all aid in the early days of the war ignited by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, but later relented under US pressure.