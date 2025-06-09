‘Invasion, Riots & Fire’: Trump Deploys National Guard To Los Angeles As Immigration Protests Turn Violent; California Governor Calls It 'Unlawful' (VIDEO) | (Photo Courtesy: X/@nicksortor)

Los Angeles: Los Angeles erupted into chaos over the weekend as immigration protests spiralled into violence following President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to the city.

The move, made without state approval, sparked national outrage, with streets turning into battlegrounds and vehicles left smouldering in the wake of unrest over federal immigration raids.

On Sunday, June 8, hundreds of demonstrators poured into downtown Los Angeles for the third consecutive day of protests, rallying against sweeping immigration raids that had led to dozens of arrests. The crowd, gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Centre, soon clashed with security forces as tensions ran high.

It appears that agitators called several Waymo self-driving autonomous cars to the site of one of the demonstration in Los Angeles, before vandalizing and burning them for absolutely no reason. pic.twitter.com/fnTG9kkuyz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 9, 2025

Protesters reportedly blocked traffic on the busy 101 freeway, prompting a swift and aggressive response. The Los Angeles Police Department and federal agents fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash grenades to disperse what they called an “unlawful assembly.” The California Highway Patrol later cleared the freeway.

Multiple videos circulating on social media show masked individuals vandalising vehicles, with several autonomous cars seen set ablaze on city streets. One widely shared clip shows a row of cars engulfed in flames as demonstrators chant nearby.

The deployment of around 300 National Guard troops appeared to escalate the situation further. Protesters shouted “shame” and “go home” at heavily armed soldiers standing in riot gear, according to local media.

🚨 Unrest grips Los Angeles as immigration raids spark outrage.

Communities clash with authorities, accusing ICE of tearing families apart and targeting identities.

The American dream is cracking in real time.#LosAngeles #ImmigrationRaids #USA #CivilUnrest #CivilwarUSA pic.twitter.com/sZ2jzlxqKU — B.Pratap (@imbpratap) June 9, 2025

Trump Declares ‘Migrant Invasion’, Newsom Calls Move Unconstitutional

President Trump doubled down on his decision, praising the Guard’s response. “Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest,” he posted on Truth Social. He further accused the city’s leadership of failure and said, “We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass)... unable to handle the task.”

US President Donald Trump posts, "Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest... These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will not be tolerated. Also, from now on, masks will not be allowed to be… pic.twitter.com/hxpFj2XLrF — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2025

In another post, Trump described the situation as an “invasion” by “Illegal Aliens and Criminals,” adding, “Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the move, calling it “a serious breach of state sovereignty,” and accused the federal government of “purposefully inflammatory” action. Democratic governors across the US backed Newsom, calling Trump’s use of the Guard “an alarming abuse of power.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that 118 undocumented individuals, including five alleged gang members, were detained during ICE operations in the city.