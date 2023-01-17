Business booming for sex workers in Davos as prostitution rises during World Economic Forum

Representational Pic |

Prostitution has seen a massive jump at Davos even as top leaders and politicians arrived in the popular ski-resort town in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The demand for sex workers has skyrocketed with prostitutes often staying in the same hotels as the world leaders and business tycoons.

“Some also hire escorts for themselves and their employees so they can party in a hotel suite,” the manager of an escort service in Aargau was quoted as saying by 20 Minuten.

Prostitutes have also come in from other countries especially during the WEF at Davos, just like every other year in the past. A report by The Times in 2020 claimed that at least 100 prostitutes came to Davos for the annual summit.

And this year is no different!

“Date in Switzerland during[World Economic Forum] means looking at the gun muzzles of security guards in the hotel corridor at 2 a.m.

"And then sharing the giveaway chocolates from the restaurant with them and gossip about the rich,” revealed Salome Balthus, a 36-year-old sex worker from Germany.

Balthus also revealed that its not usually the policians or world leaders who request for services. “They have neither the time nor the desire,” she told 20 Minuten.

WEF 2023

This year’s summit will see discussions on the Ukraine war, global inflation rates, climate change, and inequality.

Nearly 600 top executives and more than 50 leaders of state or government are expected to be in Davos for the five-day summit.

