World Economic Forum 2023: Maharashtra attracts investment of ₹45900 crore; likely to create 10,000 jobs

Maharashtra signed MoUs, in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Industry Minister Uday Samant, with Greenko Energy Projects, Berkshire Hathaway Home services and others.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Industry Minister Uday Samant in Davos |
Maharashtra on the first day of World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting which started at Davos on Monday received investment proposals worth Rs 45,900 crore with potential of creation of direct employment for 10,000.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Industry Minister Uday Samant.

The list includes Greenko Energy Projects Pvt Ltd Rs 12000 crore, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda India Rs 16000 crore,ICP Investments/ Indus Capital Rs 16000 crore, Rukhi foods Rs 480 crore and ४८० Nipro Pharma Packaging India Pvt Ltd Rs 1650 crore.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Maharashtra Government proposes to sign 20 MoUs with an investment of Rs 1.40 lakh crore during the CM's Davos visit in varied sectors.

