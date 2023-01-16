Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Davos trip: First get back projects worth ₹2.5 lakh crore that went to Gujarat

Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut on Monday criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Raut said that there was no point in Shinde going to Switzerland to bring in business to Maharashtra when projects back home went to Gujarat "under his nose".

Shinde left for Davos on Sunday but has decided to cut his trip short for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Mumbai on January 19. Modi will be in Mumbai to inaugurate several infrastructure projects in the city.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also supposed to go with Shinde to the WEF but cancelled his plans oversee preparations for PM Modi’s trip.

'Projects Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Went from Maha to Gujarat'

“I don’t know what’s going to come from Davos for Maharashtra. But first, bring back those investments and projects which were taken away from under your nose.

"It would be a good thing if he (Maha CM Eknath Shinde) could bring ₹5 lakh Crore worth investment from Davos from his 2-day visit.

"But, projects of 2.5 Lakh crores have already gone out of Maharashtra and have gone to Gujarat. The CM should go to Gujarat first and get those back first,” raut was quoted by ANI.

Shinde however, is confident of bringing huge returns for Maharashtra and India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

