Mumbai: Trouble rises for Uddhav ahead of BMC polls, Sanjay Raut's aide's healthcare firm booked for cheating

The Mumbai police revealed that a case has been registered against Sujit Patkar's Healthcare Management Service Ltd Company and its partners.

Sherine RajUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Raut and Sujit Patkat | Twitter
Mumbai: A case had been registered at the Marine Lines police station against a health care company for allegedly using forged documents to obtain a tender for a jumbo covid center under the Bhrihanmumbai Municipal Corporator (BMC).

As per new agency ANI, the Mumbai police has revealed that the case has been registered against Sujit Patkar's Healthcare Management Service Ltd Company and its partners. As per the agency, Patkar is a close aide of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The complaint was registered around 3.30 pm on Thursday. The accused named in the First Information Report (FIR) by the complainant are Sandeep Gupta and Yogesh Ulle. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 467, 468 and 471 (fraud and forgery). 

