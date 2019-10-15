Brooker Prize 2019: All you need to know about Margaret Atwood and Bernandine Evaristo

The judging panel for the Booker Prize in London named Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo as the winners of the prestigious literary award.

Despite the fact that the rules of the competition say that the award may only be bestowed on a single individual each year, the judging panel decided to make an exception on this occasion and declare a tie after more than five hours of deliberations on Monday, Efe news reported. Atwood, the author of "The Testaments," and Evaristo, who earlier this year released "Girl, Woman, Other," will share the cash award of 50,000 pounds sterling (57,200 euros or $63,051) that comes with the recognition.

Who is Margaret Atwood?

Margaret Atwood is a Canadian writer born on November 18, 1939 in Ottawa, Canada. The internationally-known author has written award-winning poetry, short-stories and novels, including The Circle Game (1966), The Handmaid’s Tale (1985), The Blind Assassin (2000), Oryx and Crake (2003) and The Tent (2006). Her works have been translated into an array of different languages and seen several screen adaptations, with both Handmaid's Tale and Alias Grace becoming miniseries in 2017.