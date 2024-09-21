Lebanon: Israeli Military Claims Airstrike In Beirut Kills Top Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil; Visuals Surface

Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil | X

Beirut [Lebanon], September 20: The Israeli military carried out an airstrike in southern Beirut on Friday, killing senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil, CNN reported.

The military said Aqil was part of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force. The strike caused significant damage in the Jamous area of Beirut's southern suburbs, collapsing at least two residential buildings, as per CNN.

IDF Spokesperson Hagari: "I can now confirm that Ibrahim Aqil was eliminated together with other senior terrorists in Hezbollah's Radwan Forces."



"Ibrahim Aqil had the blood of many innocent people on his hands."



WATCH pic.twitter.com/XqWQT1HQFw — Nazi Hunters (@HuntersOfNazis) September 20, 2024

Rescue efforts are underway, with specialized search and rescue teams racing to find those trapped under the rubble. Lebanon's civil defense has urged people to evacuate the area.

Hezbollah's top military commander, Ibrahim Aqil, has been targeted in Beirut, Lebanon.



Aqil was Hezbollah's main commander in South Lebanon and Nasrallah's second-in-command after Shukr's assassination.



He was wanted by the FBI for the 1983 bombings of the US

Further, Lebanon's health ministry said at least nine people have died and 58 others have been injured in a strike on southern Beirut, adding that at least eight of the hospitalised are in critical condition.

According to CNN, the strike flattened a multistory building in a residential neighborhood.

