Another Provocation: Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon—Is Hezbollah Weakened? (Video)

September 20, 2024: In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Thursday, coinciding with a live address from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to his followers.

This confrontation follows a week marked by violent incidents, including the explosion of hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies associated with Hezbollah, resulting in the deaths of 37 individuals and injuring over 2,900, according to Lebanese state media.

During Nasrallah’s speech, Israeli warplanes reportedly broke the sound barrier over Beirut, underscoring the high tensions in the region. The IDF issued a statement asserting, “The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist capabilities and infrastructure.” The military accused Hezbollah of utilizing civilian homes for military purposes, creating a dangerous environment in southern Lebanon.

In his address, Nasrallah acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating, “Without a doubt, we have suffered a major blow which is unprecedented in the history of the resistance in Lebanon.”

Retired army brigadier and Defence and Security expert, Brigadier Hemant Mahajan, speaking to Free Press Journal, emphasized the broader implications of the conflict, noting that the U.S. lacks the capacity to prevent escalation.

He indicated that Israel's stated objective remains the rescue of hostages and President Benjamin Netanyahu is unrelenting after the pager blasts, seeking to further capitalise on the momentum by resorting to airstrikes. The brigadier also highlighted the military strength of Hezbollah, claiming that its arsenal of rockets and missiles surpasses that of both Hamas and the Houthis.

Furthermore, he warned that Iran is likely to utilize its proxies—Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis—before directly entering the fray, suggesting that Iranian involvement could lead to an inevitable escalation of war.

Citing disruptions in India’s trade routes through the Suez Canal due to the unrest stemming from the Hamas-Israel conflict, Brigadier highlights how India is not immune to the cascading effect of war.