Brexit: 4 years on, UK formally ends 47-year-old membership with European Union

"And of course, I think that is the right and healthy and democratic thing to do," he added. "Because for all its strengths and for all its admirable qualities, the EU has evolved over 50 years in a direction that no longer suits this country."

The Prime Minister called for "a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain".

In Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU in the 2016 referendum, rallies and candlelit vigils took place as activists sought to send a message to the EU to keep open a place for Scotland.

In Northern Ireland, the campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit staged a series of protests in Armagh, near to the border with the Republic of Ireland.

In Cardiff, First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales would "remain a proudly European nation".

Meanwhile leaders across Europe gave their reactions to the first country leaving the EU.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Brexit was "a deep break for us all" and warned the "negotiations will certainly not be easy".

French President Emmanuel Macron said Brexit was an "alarm signal" for the EU and hit out at the "lies, exaggerations, simplifications" that led to the Leave vote.

The departure, 1,317 days after Britain voted to leave the bloc, carries not only enormous symbolic weight, but also significant legal consequences.

It concluded three years of fractious debates over whether the country should really leave the bloc, the terms of its departure and the kind of relationship it should forge with Europe.