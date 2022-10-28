Break-in at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house; husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant

e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBreak-in at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house; husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant

The assailant is in custody and an investigation is on.

Friday, October 28, 2022
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been "violently assaulted" after a break-in into the couple's San Francisco home, the Speaker's office said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement from Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill read, reported CNBC. 

Paul Pelosi expected to make full recovery

Paul Pelosi, 82, "was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," Hammill said.

The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to the inquiries by CNBC.

