Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China cancels several defence meetings, suspends key climate talks with US

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3 | AP

China on Friday announced that it is cancelling several defence meetings, suspending key climate talks with US after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

The development comes hours after China imposed unspecified sanctions on Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi "and her immediate family members."

"In disregard of China's grave concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region. This constitutes a gross interference in China's internal affairs," dpa news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement.

"It gravely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"In response to Pelosi's egregious provocation, China decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People's Republic of China," it added.

Pelosi had visited the self-governing democratic island on Tuesday, prompting Beijing to launch air and sea military drills with live fire in the waters off Taiwan.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry had summoned the Japanese ambassador in retaliation over Tokyo's criticism of China's manoeuvres around Taiwan within the framework of the G7 group.

The Ministry said that a formal protest had been handed over to the envoy.

(with agency inputs)

