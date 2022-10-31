e-Paper Get App
Brazil Elections 2022: PM Modi congratulates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the Presidential elections

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, won the presidential race on Sunday to become the 39th president of Brazil.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. | Photo Credit: ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil.

"Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues," the PMO tweeted.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, won the presidential race on Sunday to become the 39th president of Brazil. In a closely contested election, Lula secured 50.9 per cent of votes compared to incumbent far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's 49.1 per cent, according to the Supreme Electoral Court of the country.

article-image

