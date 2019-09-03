Body found off UK cliffs believed to be BJP leader's son, says police

London: The body of a man found off a cliff in the south-east of England is believed to be that of the missing son of a Telangana BJP leader who was studying in London, according to police.

Ujwal Sriharsha Sanne, the son of Khammam district BJP president Sanne Uday Pratap, had been missing for a few days and a large-scale search was launched for the 24-year-old assisted by a police helicopter.

A body was recovered on Sunday at Beachy Head, a chalk headland cliffs in East Sussex country of England, a landmark which is infamous as a suicide spot in the UK.

"The body of a man was discovered at Beachy Head at 10pm on Sunday, which is believed to be that of missing 24-year-old Ujwal Sanne from London," a Sussex Police spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The matter has been passed to the Coroner's Officer and next of kin have been informed," the spokesperson said.

Ujwal Sriharsha Sanne was studying for a tech related Masters degree at the Queen Mary University of London and his family in India were alarmed after not being able to reach him. He had reportedly last spoken to his parents on August 21 and had been part of a missing persons inquiry since last Friday.

"An adaptable and driven graduate student currently enrolled on a MSc Machine Learning degree covering high-level data analytics in different domains such as images, computer vision and audio using state-of-the-art machine learning methodologies," notes his social media profile.

"I am seeking an internship in a technology company for my placement year, where I can apply my knowledge of machine learning paradigms for problem solving," he adds.

-By Aditi Khanna