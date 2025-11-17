 'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes Against Humanity'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes Against Humanity'

'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes Against Humanity'

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her first reaction to death sentence by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, called the verdict "biased and politically motivated".

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her first reaction to death sentence by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, called the verdict "biased and politically motivated".

"The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They are biased and politically motivated," Hasina said in a statement.

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus administration, Hasina he further added that the judgment revealed the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures".

"They are biased and politically motivated. In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force," she stated.

FPJ Shorts
'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes Against Humanity'
'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes Against Humanity'
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes...

'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes...

Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During...

Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina For 'Crime Against Humanity' During...

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What...

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced To Death By International Crimes Tribunal: Here Is What...

Where Is Sheikh Hasina? Ex-Bangladesh PM Sentenced To Death For Crime Against Humanity

Where Is Sheikh Hasina? Ex-Bangladesh PM Sentenced To Death For Crime Against Humanity

Saudi Tragedy: Here's Complete List Of Indian Pilgrims Died After Bus Catches Fire Following...

Saudi Tragedy: Here's Complete List Of Indian Pilgrims Died After Bus Catches Fire Following...