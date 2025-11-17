'Biased And Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1st Reaction On Death Sentence For 'Crimes Against Humanity'

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her first reaction to death sentence by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, called the verdict "biased and politically motivated".

"The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They are biased and politically motivated," Hasina said in a statement.

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus administration, Hasina he further added that the judgment revealed the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures".

"They are biased and politically motivated. In their distasteful call for the death penalty, they reveal the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government to remove Bangladesh’s last elected prime minister, and to nullify the Awami League as a political force," she stated.