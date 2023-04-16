BBC Radio Presenter David Fitzgerald suffers heart issue mid-broadcast |

BBC Radio Devon presenter David Fitzgerald was suddenly taken off air during his usual slot after experiencing a major heart issue while on the air. The presenter was quickly taken to the hospital for medical attention while stand-in Michael Chequer took over the radio station.

Fitz, as the presenter is affectionately known, has been a regular fixture in the media industry for decades and was one of the reporters who covered Princess Diana's death. He has also been honoured by the Olympic Committee for his work on the TV production of the Red Arrows documentary.

The incident and Fitzgerald's recovery

The incident occurred just 30 minutes into his broadcast, and the unexpected heart issue forced him off the air. This left his loyal fans concerned about his health and wondering what had happened. The stand-in announcer explained that Fitzgerald was feeling unwell and had to leave the studio to get himself checked out. He reassured confused fans that the presenter was fine and that they would keep them updated.

David Fitzgerald has since taken to social media to offer an update on his condition. He posted a photo of himself hooked up to tubes in a hospital bed and informed his followers that he had experienced a heart issue. The presenter thanked the hospital staff and promised to return to the airwaves soon. The station has confirmed that Fitz is recovering well at home and is hoping to be back on air soon. They also stated that he has not had a heart attack.

Reactions from fans on social media

Fitz's loyal fans expressed their concern for the presenter, wishing him well and hoping for a quick recovery. Many took to Twitter to offer their support, sending him messages of love and encouragement. Fitz has been missed by his followers, and they expressed their excitement for his return to the airwaves.

Read Also Watch: Elon Musk calls BBC journalist liar for asking him about hate speech on Twitter