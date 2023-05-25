Banned Modi documentary airs in Australian parliament house, Greens call for talks on human rights | Representational Photo

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia, the documentary of the Indian PM that is banned by the Centre was aired inside the Parliament of Australia.

Greens senator Jordon Steele-John said that he felt angry over Australian PM Anthony Albanese's failure to discuss human rights issues in India with PM Modi. He also said that the Australian PM too must be willing to accept criticism of its nation's own failures as well, SBS reported.

PM Modi was on a 3-day visit to Australia wherein he held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart.

The event held at Syndey on Tuesday, witnessed atleast 20,000 people take part in the event. The Sydney Opera House was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag on Wednesday.

The documentary screening in the Parliament House was partly organised by Amnesty International.

On the same day, the documentary was aired in the Parliament House wherein around 50 were present. The documentary banned by Modi govt shows his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which claimed more than 1,000 lives, mostly of Muslims. The Indian government had banned the BBC program claiming that it lacked of objectivity. PM Modi, who was the then CM of Gujarat, has denied his role in the riots. A special investigation that concluded in 2012, cleared PM Modi's name citing lack of any clear evidence.