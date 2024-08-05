Bangladesh Unrest: Viral Videos & Pics Show Protesters Flaunting Bras & Sarees Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, August 5: Bangladesh was hit by massive protests which turned into an Army coup on Monday. Sheikh Hasina resigned from the Prime Minister's post and left the country in a dramatic turn of events. Shortly after Hasina left Bangladesh, Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said that the military will form an "interim government". He also urged the protesters to stand down. However, as soon as news spread that Hasina fled from the country in a military aircraft, protesters stormed the residence of the ex-PM and looted whatever they could, including bras and sarees of the former PM.

Viral videos and pictures showed a protester shamelessly holding bras in his hand which he allegedly robbed from the former PM's official residence. The picture of the man holding and flaunting the bras went viral on social media platform X and was circulated widely.

Videos and visuals showed protesters taking away all sorts of things from Hasina's official residence. Several videos showed how some protesters robbed sarees belonging to Sheikh Hasina and even boasting about it.

A video showed a man carrying a trolley bag on his head and it was claimed on the social media that the trolley bag was full of sarees that he looted from the ex-PM's residence.

One would be mistaken if they thought that the protesters couldn't go any further than stealing sarees of the former PM as a young man part of the mob that stormed inside Sheikh Hasina's residence was seen donning a saree of the former PM.

Where Is Sheikh Hasina?

After initial suspense, it became clear that Sheikh Hasina had left for India and landed at Hindon airbase near Delhi on Monday evening. Reports claimed that she would be flying to London shortly. However, there has been no official confirmation about it.