Bangladesh plans death penalty for rapists

The Bangladesh government has planned to introduce capital punishment in rape cases as protests have erupted across the country over the recent incidents of sexual violence against women.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told bdnews24 on Thursday that a proposal for the legal amendment will be placed at a cabinet meeting on October 12.

"We are making the proposal on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's orders. We will propose an amendment to the penalty in the current law by including capital punishment for rapists," he was quoted as saying.