 Bangladesh Asks Hindus To Pause Durga Puja Music During Azaan, Namaz 
The newly formed interim government in Bangladesh has asked the Hindu community to pause Durga Puja-related activities, especially music, during azaan and namaz

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
In a controversial move which raised eyebrows in India, the newly formed interim government in Bangladesh has asked the Hindu community to pause Durga Puja-related activities, especially music, during azaan and namaz. 

In a statement to the media, Bangladesh's home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury informed that the Hindus have been asked to keep musical instruments and sound systems off as Muslims start preparing to offer prayers. He said that the leaders of the communities have agreed to their request. 

"Such activities need to cease during offering namaz, and the pause will have to be followed from five minutes prior to azaan," said Chowdhury.

Decision taken during meeting to access law & order situation

As per reports, the interim government took this decision after a meeting on the evolving law and order situation in the country ahead of the Durga Puja, a festival most celebrated among the Hindu communities in Bangladesh. 

A report in Dhaka Tribune suggested a total of 32,666 puja mandaps will be erected across the county amid the festive season in the neighbouring country. Of these, while 157 mandaps will be in Dhaka South South City, 88 will be North City Corporations. 

Chowdhury also ensured security during the festive season. "We have discussed how to ensure round-the-clock security at the puja mandaps. Measures will be taken to facilitate the celebration of puja without any hindrance and prevent the evil activities of miscreants."

Bangladesh Bans Export Of Hilsa Fish To India Ahead Of Durga Puja; May Now Cost ₹2,200 To ₹2,400...
In an address to the nation, meanwhile, the interim government’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, emphasised the significance of communal harmony in the country. 

Yunus said, "We are a nation of communal harmony. No one shall do any act that destroys religious harmony…No one should take the law into their own hands. If someone takes the law into his own hands and creates a chaotic environment in society, we will bring him under punishment.”

