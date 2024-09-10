Bangladesh Bans Export Of Hilsa Fish To India Ahead Of Durga Puja; May Now Cost ₹2,200 To ₹2,400 Per Kg

File image

With Durga Puja and other festivals just around the corner, people may face steep price hikes for one of their beloved hilsa fish in many parts of the country. This comes after Bangladesh’s military-backed interim government reimposed a ban on hilsa (ilish) fish exports to India.

Advisor to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Farida Akhter, explained the reason behind this move and said it had been done to ensure enough supply for local consumers.

"We cannot allow ilish to be exported while our own people cannot buy them," Akhter was quoted by Dhala Tribune.

Every year during Durga Puja, hilsa fish is sent from Bangladesh to India as a gift. However, this year, hilsa will not be sent to India, according to Farida Akhter, advisor to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. pic.twitter.com/51w4gzUMQ6 — The Internet Today (@internettodaybd) September 4, 2024

This marks a shift from previous years when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina allowed the export of Hilsa to India during major festivals such as Durga Puja and Poila Boisakh.

Cultural significance of hilsa

Hilsa holds cultural significance in Bengal, making this shortage particularly impactful. Bangladesh, which supplies approximately 70% of the world’s Hilsa, initially imposed the export ban in 2012. Though lifted last year for Durga Puja, the reimposition has caused concern among traders and consumers.

Alternate options:

As per reports, India would have to rely on sources like Odisha, Myanmar, and Gujarat without Bangladeshi supplies, but prices are expected to rise steeply.

Reports suggest that retailers in Delhi have already reported increases, with prices ranging from ₹2,200 to ₹2,400 per kilogram for Hilsa from Bangladesh, compared to ₹1,800-₹2,000 just a few months ago.

As Durga Puja approaches, the common people are bracing for higher costs, but the love for this iconic fish remains unwavering.